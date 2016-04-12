Action Bronson ft. Jah Tiger & Meyhem Lauren “Mr. 2 Face,” Little Simz “Heard ‘Em Say (Freestyle),” & More | Wired Tracks 4.12.16

Action Bronson‘s Vice series F*ck, That’s Delicious has taken much of his time. But he managed to find a moment to record a track called “Mr. 2 Face” while traveling the world with his day one homies (including fellow Queens rapper Meyhem Lauren) and eating decadent cuisine.

In true ’90s fashion, Bronsolino rhymes on a beat that samples Super Cat and and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dolly My Baby (Hip-Hop Remix).” He’s joined by Meyhem and Jamaican artist Jah Tiger, the latter of whom provides a slick chorus.

Bronson’s “Mr. 2 Face” arrives ahead of Blue Chips 7000, the next installment of he and producer Party Supplies’ acclaimed mixtape series. Stream the tune below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also hear UK rapper Little Simz go absolutely ballistic on Kanye West’s classic track “Heard ‘Em Say.”

—

Photo: Action Bronson

—

Little Simz – “Heard ‘Em Say (Freestyle)”

KRS-One – “The Phife Tribute”

https://soundcloud.com/romefortune/somethin-new-comment-where-u-are

Rome Fortune – “Something New”

https://soundcloud.com/badlucc/bad-lucc-x-problem-no-pressure-prod-by-khrysis

Bad Lucc & Problem – “No Pressure”

Young Sizzle – “Jeff Gordon”

https://soundcloud.com/ycthecynic/pretty-bodies-ft-mr-mfn-exquire

YC The Cynic ft. Mr. MFN eXquire – “Pretty Bodies”

Consequence ft. Caiden – “Heir To the Throne”

Lil Yachty – “India (Oh Love)”