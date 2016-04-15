Who Is Chris Rock’s New Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke? [PHOTOS]

Comedian Chris Rock and his new lady, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, are the latest hot Hollywood item, with the pair turning heads after appearing together at media events. Although Echikunwoke is an industry veteran known to fans of her small screen work, not many people know much about her.

As reported by Page Six, Rock, 51, and Echikunwoke, 32, have been getting serious with one another. Rock, who was married for 18 years to ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, has not made any announcements regarding his relationship but sources tell the publication it’s getting heated between the pair.

From Page Six:

“They’ve been having sleepovers at his house in New Jersey,” a source told Page Six. “She seems really comfortable with him at home and they’re very affectionate with each other.” This is the comedian’s first serious relationship since splitting from wife Malaak Compton-Rock — the mother of their two daughters — after 19 years of marriage in 2014. “He’s very much a gentleman to her and she seems smitten,” added the source. “When she leaves the house for the day, he makes a point to walk her to the door and give her a goodbye kiss.”

The gorgeous Echikunwoke has starred in CW’s Arrow show and is currently a supporting star on A&E’s Damien series. She’s also appeared on the science-fiction series, The 4400. The Spokane, Wash. native was last seen with Rock at the Vanity Fair Oscar in February.

Hit the follow pages to see photos of Chris Rock’s lovely lady, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and what we know about her.

