They Don’t Want DJ Khaled To Buy The Miami Heat

DJ Khaled and his ongoing quest to prove the everpresent “They” wrong by contining to win and succeed at all costs had a new wrinkle added to it. It appears that the We The Best boss might be eyeying a slice of the NBA‘s Miami Heat squad, albeit a small stake.

DJ Khaled was in New York City when TMZ ran into him and asked if he’d join the world of sports ownership, which is an aim of one of his closest fellow Miami music pals.

From TMZ:

Khaled was out in NYC when we asked the loyal Heat fan if he’d ever be into following in the footsteps of his good friend Rick Ross … and throw his hat into the ring of sports team ownership. Remember, Ross told us he wanted a piece of the Miami Dolphins … and Khaled said he echoes the sentiments of the Boss … telling our guy he’d love a piece … even a small one of the Miami Heat.

It’s been quite a good few months for the overlord of Snapchat, with the recent announcement that We The Best Music Group has joined forces with Epic Records. Thus far, Khaled’s powerful self-affirmations have made him a social media star so why not the owner’s box?

Photo: screen cap