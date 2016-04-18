Future Covers GQ Magazine

Is there any doubt Future is one of the hottest artists in the game? The Atlanta rapper covers the new issue of GQ magazine—thanks to his hats.

The men’s fashion mag dubbed Future won of the 13 Most Stylish Men in the World right now. Also making the cut is his What A Time To Be Alive co-d Drake (for his cozy attire) as well as actor Idris Elba (because he is the Black James Bond even if he isn’t cast as 007).

Before you throw a hissy fit about Kanye West not making this year’s list, GQ emphasized that’s he’s a “Hall of Famer,” they just want to spotlight some up and comers in the fashion realm.

As for Future, he’s also bigged up as the the Best Accessorized Man in the World Right Now.

Photo: GQ