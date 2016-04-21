Ice Cube, Janelle Monae & More Headline Afropunk Festival 2016

The 12th annual Afropunk Festival returns to Brooklyn and fans can expect another star-studded lineup, which was recently announcing. Headlining the bill are Ice Cube, Tyler, The Creator, Cee Lo Green, and Janelle Monae among others.

The festival kicks off on August 27 at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park and goes on for an additional day, with fellow acts such as Flying Lotus, The Internet, Earl Sweatshirt, George Clinton, and Thundercat. Acts on the rise such as Gallant, Sango, Edan Hagos also hit one of the several stages that will appear on the festival grounds.

Early bird general admission tickets for the weekend have already sold out, but tickets are still available at differing tiers. For more information, visit Afropunk’s website. To see the lineup, follow this link.

Join us @ AFROPUNK Fest Brooklyn 8/27-28 Ice Cube, Tyler the Creator, TV On The Radio & more https://t.co/01mA7T4Bln pic.twitter.com/14HvuihtPe — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) April 19, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com