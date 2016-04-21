Watch Ty Dolla $ign’s Free TC Documentary [VIDEO]

Ty Dolla $ign just released a documentary explaining the deep story about his imprisoned brother that inspired the title of his debut album Free TC.

The documentary comes just after Ty$ released a deluxe version of the album in March. The documentary talks with Ty$ family members, including is incarcerated brother Gabreal “TC” Griffin.

Griffin is serving 67 years to life for first degree murder. His family contends that he did not commit the crime. Much of the documentary spends time poking holes in the case, saying that witnesses were nudged by the police to pin the crime on Griffin, despite testimony that the killer looked nothing like him.

Per statement from Ty$:

I called my album Free TC because I’m on a mission to free my brother TC. He’s been wrongly accused and by me releasing this album, my goal was to raise awareness to the racial and social injustices and mass incarceration that’s going on in our country right now. This is really more than just an album; it’s about a movement. This documentary is meant to give the world a closer look at TC’s story and what I’m trying to do with this album.

Spoiler alert: the 12-minute documentary does not have an happy ending. Griffin has 57 years left on his sentence and his last appeal was denied.

However, it does show another side to Ty Dolla $ign and makes you appreciate his musical journey so far. Free TC also features commentary from Russell Simmons and T.I. speaking on incarceration rates in America.