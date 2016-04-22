Kanye West Finally Says Which “Pablo” Inspired His New Album Title [VIDEO]

In the last episode of Kocktails With Khloe, Kanye West revealed who inspired his The Life Of Pablo album title.

When Kanye West finally settled on the title of his latest album, many wondered which Pablo he was honoring and why. In a conversation on his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian’s soon-t0-be-defunct show, Kanye explained the title.

When Khloe, asked “Who the f*ck is Pablo,” Kanye replied:

Which Pablo? Pablo Picasso? Pablo Escobar, of course. Apostle Paul [Pablo in Spanish]. He really influenced and was the strongest influencer of Christianity. Pablo Escobar was the biggest mover of product and Pablo Picasso is the biggest mover of art. That mix between message, product, and art is The Life of Pablo.”

Kanye was pretty candid and open in the episode. Khloe asked him where he gets his confidence from and he said that he got it from his grandfather and his parents.

“My grandfather, mostly,” he says. “My parents also. Just not having a slave mentality, because so many people, what holds them back is they don’t see themselves in a higher position.”

