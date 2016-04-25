Drake Reveals Views From The 6 Cover Art [PHOTO]

After much anticipation and gun jumping on social media, we finally have the cover art for Drake‘s Views From The 6 album.

He revealed the cover via his Instagram and Twitter accounts late Sunday night while everybody was either still reeling from Prince‘s death or watching Beyoncé‘s Lemonade again.

With it, he added the caption:

To the city I love and the people in it…Thank you for everything #VIEWS

The photo shows Drake sitting a top his hometown Toronto’s famous CN [Canada’s National] Tower. Complex is reporting that the photo was taken by Toronto-based photographer Caitlin Cronenberg who took to her Instagram to thank Drake for the look.

The CN Tower was built in 1976 and was both the tallest tower in the world and world’s tallest free-standing structure up until 2010. It is currently the third tallest tower in the world.

The CN Tower has made numerous cameos in Drake’s videos over the years. Drizzy can be seen rapping in the tower’s elevator in the “Headlines” video from 2011. The tower made a couple more appearances in Drake’s video for “Started From The Bottom.” Drake also has a rendering of the CN Tower tattooed on his arm.

The shot itself is the ultimate stunt move. Not only does it fit the View From The 6 title perfectly, it also shows just how much power and influence Drake has earned in his hometown. We doubt that people are allowed to even get on that part of the tower, let alone organize a photoshoot there.

Views From The 6 is set to drop on April 29. It will be an Apple Music exclusive for one week before becoming available on all streaming services.

Photo: Instagram