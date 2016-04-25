Ice Cube Brings Out Dr. Dre And Kendrick Lamar At Coachella

Ice Cube brought N.W.A. together at Coachella after all.

In the second week of the massive festival, Ice Cube brought out his N.W.A. partners Dr. Dre, MC Ren and DJ Yella to give fans the reunion he promised.

The crew ran through a few of their classics before Dr. Dre took over and performed his verses from “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love.”

Cube kept the surprises coming as he brought out current Compton king Kendrick Lamar to perform “Alright.”

The Dr. Dre appearance left first week Coachella goers a bit jealous as Dr. Dre was not present. Instead they got just Yella and Ren with a cameo from Snoop Dogg.

Photo: WENN