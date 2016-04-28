Killer Mike: “I Don’t Know What Russell Simmons Is Thinking” Endorsing Clinton [VIDEO]

Killer Mike sat down with VLAD TV to share his thoughts on why Bernie Sanders is not like Martin Luther King, Jr. and why he disagrees with Russell Simmons’ views on Bernie Sanders.

The always poignant Killer Mike spoke his mind about supporting Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Race, and he also cleared up the misconception that he thinks that Bernie Sanders is the new Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mike has gone on record in saying that he feels that Sanders is an extension of Dr. King and that belongs on the same barbershop painting as Martin and Malcolm X, but he wanted to point out that he does not think that Sanders is like Martin Luther King, Jr.

When Vlad says that Mike has compared Sanders to King, he retorts, “I’ve compared Bernie Sanders’ policy to Martin Luther King’s philosophy of what a socially just society should be.”

He continues, “I’m weary of comparing human beings to one another because then you leave room for stupidity for other human beings to say ‘well this human being can’t be this human being.’ You’re right because human beings are unique and that’s stupid to assume.”

Mike also shared his thoughts on Russell Simmons’ endorsement of Hillary Clinton and his remarks that Sanders is “insensitive to the plight of black people” and “Sen. Clinton has been sensitive, supportive of the progressive agenda, she’s realistic in what she can get done, she’s able to beat the Republican candidate, and I think that Bernie Sanders would not be able to — or could lose — and I don’t wanna take that chance.”

“I respectfully disagree,” says Mike in the video. “Anyone who has worked on the behalf of black people in terms of policy and philosophy for 50 years understands.” He goes on to say, “I don’t know what Russell is thinking, I don’t know what Russell sees as the over arching agenda for African-Americans, but for me I respectfully disagree with one of my idols who is Russell Simmons.”

Check out the entire video of Mike explaining why he feels Sanders, who also introduced Run The Jewels at Coachella, is the better candidate below.

