PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Work” Reference Track Surfaces,” Lil Wayne “Do It Again,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.28.16

PARTYNEXTDOOR put his pen to work on Rihanna’s number one Drake-assisted single “Work,” which rested atop of the Billboard charts for nine weeks.

Actress KeKe Palmer first leaked a snippet of the audio of PARTY’s vocal track via Snapchat a few months ago. Now we get to hear his reference track in full. Check it out below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find an official version of Lil Wayne’s “Do It Again,” Curren$y’s latest and more.

Photo: Instagram

Lil Wayne – “Do It Again”

Curren$y – “Kilo Jam”

Boosie Badazz – “Family Rules”

Lupe Fiasco – “Conversation 2”

Styles P – “Boogie”

Earlly Mac ft. Chuck Inglish & Aaron Cohen – “Bron Bron”

Young Scooter – Street Lottery 3 Mixtape

Rich Homie Quan ft. Rocko – “Driveway”

Thurz – “Wait A Minute”

Rome Fortune – “Paid Back Loans (The Range Remix)”

Analog Brothers ft. Kool Keith, Pimp Rex, Marc Live, Ice-T, & Black Silver – “Country Girl”

Fame School ft. Taxstone – “Bag”

Asaad – “Melt”