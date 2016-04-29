The Most OD Twitter Reactions To Drake’s VIEWS Album

Drake’s new album, VIEWS, is fresh out the oven, and the hyperbole is real. One of the few artists in the game that is capable of making an LP release an event, the Internets complied with plenty of praise, hate, jokes and stray Meek Mill slander.

Don’t be that guy who claims the album is a classic of the first ten seconds.

That said, check out some of the craziest reactions to Drizzy’s new album below and on the following pages.

10 seconds into the first song on #VIEWS & this happens 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/piI37Pt8cd — Taylor Baxter 🦖 (@itsTaylorBaxter) April 29, 2016

https://twitter.com/mrkrabsmeme/status/725902909766955009

NICKI WAITING FOR MEEK TO GO TO SLEEP SO SHE CAN GO OUTSIDE AND LISTEN TO #VIEWS IN THE CAR — Inducting greatness (@SocialMediaHOF) April 29, 2016

Photo: Twitter

