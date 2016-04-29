Genius Already Has All Of The Drake Views Album Lyrics

Even if you haven’t heard the new Drake Views album, you can at least read the lyrics thanks to Genius.com.

The online community wasted no time in transcribing the lyrics from the highly anticipated album that just dropped at midnight (April 29).

All 20 tracks on the new Drake Views album are displayed word for word. If anything, this says a lot about how easy it is to understand Drake’s lyrics and messages in a time where so much music sounds muffled and distorted.

Of course, some Genius community members have taken it upon themselves to annotate the lyrics and what they think they mean. For instance, on “U With Me?” when Drake raps:

“Remember you was livin’ at the London for a month Service elevator up to 4201 We was still a secret, couldn’t come in through the front Girl I had your back when all you used to do was front”

The annotator jumps to the conclusion that Drake is talking about Rihanna and links the lyrics to an article about RiRi living in a London flat at some point.

Then on “Fire & Desire” where Drake raps:

Look, you know I’m a writer, nothin’ left to hide Your other nigga tired Talk about you like you’ll never leave his side But I don’t really buy it Me I’m movin’ quiet, all the things we’re tryin’ Let’s just keep it private Tell me should I cut these other girls right out of my life? Cause we never decided Tell me how you feel inside

The annotator speculates that he is talking about Nicki Minaj and her relationship with Meek Mill.

The new Drake Views album has dominated Hip-Hop headlines all this month with song leaks and Drake himself promoting the album on social media. The album will be exclusively available on Apple Music until next Friday. After that it will become available on other platforms.

Photo: Instagram