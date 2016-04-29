Stream The Drake Views Album And See Digital Booklet Here [PHOTOS]

If you don’t feel like waiting until next week to the Drake Views album on your preferred platform, you’re in luck. You can stream the album here.*

The Drake Views album will be an Apple Music exclusive for a week before it becomes available on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal or wherever you get your music nowadays. But, if you don’t want to wait until next Friday to join the water cooler conversations about the most talked about album in Hip-Hop right now, you can stream the album on Apple Music.

*The stream is available after you sign-up for a free three month trial to Apple Music.

The Drake Views album is only available for purchase in its entirety for now. So, you can’t buy just the songs you like, you have to get the whole thing, like the old days where you had to buy the whole album. Risky isn’t it?

Speaking of the old days, the Drake Views album does come with a digital booklet for you to flip though. Each image screams of opulence and splendor. Take a look for yourself.

