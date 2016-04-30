Drake Surprises Toronto Raptors Fans With Halftime Concert [VIDEO]

Drake-mania continues as the Toronto-loving rapper surprises fans with a concert during halftime of the Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs game.

Even though the Raptors were in Indianapolis trying to close out their series against the Pacers, that didn’t keep fans from congregating outside of Toronto’s Air Canada Centere in an area referred to as “Jurassic Park” to watch Game 6 of the series on large jumbotron screen.

The Raptors’ most popular fan and their Global Ambassador, Drake, was also in attendance to watch the game.

.@drake is enjoying the view from the 6, a few storeys above Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/iH7T5lw4y8 — Geoff Vendeville (@GeoffVendeville) April 29, 2016

Unlike the photoshopped Views album cover, that is actually Drake sitting up high and looking down.

During halftime the OVO captain stepped down from his perch to give a surprise concert for the hundreds of unsuspecting fans.

The concert was the biggest highlight of the night though. The Raptors lost the game and will try to save their season on Sunday when they play in the seventh and decisive game of the series.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Drake finally dropped his highly-anticipated album Views on Friday (April 29).

Photo: WEEN.com