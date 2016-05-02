DJ Khaled and Fiancee Expecting First Child

Wait, we thought DJ Khaled was married? Nevertheless, the Snapchat savants his girlfriend Nicole are expect their first child.
Reports TMZ:
Our Khaled source tells us Nicole is about 3 months along … the baby is due in the fall.
It’s the couple’s first kid. Neither has kids from previous relationships.
Let’s hope he Snapchats all the perils of diaper duty.
Congrats to DJ Khaled.
Currently, the Miami DJ and producer is on Bey’s Formation tour. So many wins.
Photo: Instagram
