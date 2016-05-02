Birdman Demands “Respek” From Charlamagne, Trick Daddy and Rick Ross On Ebro

Cash Money Records CEO Birdman is back on New York City radio demanding “respek.” This time he visited Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning Show.

Birdman’s interview with Ebro looks to have gone much better than the brief but explosive one he had with The Breakfast Club in late-April.

Monday morning (May 2) the Cash Money Records co-founder cleared the air on his current relationship status with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Trick Daddy. All of whom have reportedly been at odds with Birdman for different reasons as of late, with the latter two speaking out against him in their interviews on The Breakfast Club. He also offered his thoughts on Charlamagne Tha God.

According to a transcript of the interview at AllHipHop.com, this is what Birdman had to say.

On Lil Wayne and the pending lawsuit his “son,” artists and long time collaborator has against him:

I think it’s more of a misunderstanding than a money issue. If you knew me, I always gave Wayne everything he ever wanted… Me and him talk. You best believe that situation is going to work itself out. Our relationship has changed. I always wanted to be part of my son’s life any kind of way possible. That’s important to me. I love him. We’re gonna figure it out… Wayne’s always been his own boss. I never interfered in nothing Wayne wanted to do. I always embraced it. Me not putting out Tha Carter V, why wouldn’t I? I got a lot of money invested in Young Money and Wayne. I want to get some of mine back… I think the world deserves a Carter V. Whatever he wanna do, I’m good with.

