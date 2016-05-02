Space Jam 2 Starring LeBron James Is A Go

Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan, dropped in 1996 and has since become a cult classic film. Almost 20 years a later and a proper sequel, starring LeBron James, is officially in the works.

Reports the Hollywood Reporter:

Justin Lin, Andrew Dodge and Alfredo Botello are ready to shoot some intergalactic hoops with LeBron James. The Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek Beyond helmer is co-writing with Dodge and Botello the Warner Bros.’ sequel Space Jam 2. Lin is also eyeing to direct and produce via his Perfect Storm Entertainment, and sources say he will be thoroughly involved in the creative development of the project. Rumors of a follow-up to the live action/animated 1996 hit have been brewing for years, and picked up again when James and his company SpringHill Entertainment signed a deal with Warner Bros. in July. The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player, who recently appeared in Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck, will star in Space Jam 2. He’s repped by WME.

We’re going to go ahead and bet that there will be controversy in the casting of LeBron James instead of a sharpshooter named Steph Curry. There was also the slander King James caught when the rumor first started.

LeBron’s got more championship rings, for now, though.

—

Photo: AP Photo/Matt Slocum