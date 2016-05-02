Birdman “Respek,” Nipsey Hussle “Ocean Views,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.2.16

Quick to strike while the iron is hot, Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman continues his demands for R-E-S-P-E-K on his newly released track “Respek.”

Titled after his hilarious enunciation of “respect” during a spat with The Breakfast Club (which quickly entered the Internet meme Hall of Fame), consider the song to be a direct response to all of his detractors and a reminder that anybody can get it. “Tell them ni**as to respect my name, or keep it out their f*cking mouth,” he says.

Stream Birdman’s “Respek” in Wired Tracks, also featuring new material from Nipsey Hussle, the late Bankroll Fresh, and many more.

Nipsey Hussle – “Ocean Views”

Bankroll Fresh – “Swag On”

Lil Durk – “Shoot Sum”

Larry Fisherman ft. Your Old Droog – “!Go Fish! Volume 2”

T.I. & King Louie – “How”

iLoveMakonnen ft. Lil Yachty & Skippa Da Flippa – “Loaded Up”

Asaad – “MNM”

https://soundcloud.com/azadright/enough-of-you-prod-by-sango-atu-dpat

Azad Right – “Enough of You”

https://soundcloud.com/tyfarris/ty-farris-aint-rich-produced-by-mtk

Ty Farris – “Ain’t Rich”

Reese – “180secs”