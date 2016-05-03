Amber Rose Gets Her Own VH1 Talk Show

What hasn’t Amber Rose done up to this point? The curvy diva and media personality will add yet another title to her professional cap after it was announced that this summer she will be the host of her very own talk show this summer.

THR reports:

Produced by Dr. Phil’s and his son Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, the untitled weekly series will be hosted by Rose and premiere in the summer. (A specific premiere date has not yet been determined.) The weekly series will feature Rose conducting candid interviews with celebrity friends and leading what is billed as provocative, entertaining and humorous conversations with guests on topics including pop culture, motherhood, relationships, friendships, race and entrepreneurship. Stage 29 president McGraw alongside the company’s Phil McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patty Ciano and Jeff Hudson will executive produce the series; Mona Scott-Young is on board as consulting exec producer, while Rose and her partner Walter Mosley will also exec produce for her Behind Her Shades Entertainment banner. Nina L. Diaz and Trevor Rose will oversee for VH1.

That’s one heck of a come up for Amber Rose. What do you think the name of the show will be? The Amber Rose Show or is that a little too plain for her? Sound off in the comments with your suggestions if you’d like.

