50 Cent Apologizes To Autistic Man He Made Fun Of

50 Cent manned up. The Queens rapper has apologized to the man he mocked in a Cincinnati airport who turned out to be autistic.

50 posted a video of himself accusing 19-year-old Andrew Farrell of being high while on duty at the airport. The Internets was actually not here for Fif’s insensitivity, and Farrell’s family demanded an apology.

Reports the New York Post:

“While the incident at the airport resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding, I am truly sorry for offending the young man,” the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told Page Six in a statement. “It was certainly not my intent to insult him or the disability community, which is a source of great strength in America. I have apologized personally to him and his family.” While media reports suggest the family is demanding money in compensation for the slight, an attorney for the family said in an email obtained by Page Six that they would be satisfied by a “sincere apology.” “The family only wants a sincere apology from Mr. Jackson,” wrote attorney Matthew J. Hammer. “The Cincinnati area loves Mr. Jackson and his work and I think it can only be mutually beneficial if he is willing to offer an apology to Andrew and his family.”

We’re sure a threat of a hit to his pocket gave 50 Cent incentive to apologize.

—

Photo: screen cap