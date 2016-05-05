Drake’s VIEWS Goes Platinum In 6 Days, Physical Album Out May 6

“I’m lookin at they first week numbers like what are those/I mean you boys not even coming close,” raps Drake on “Weston Road Flows” off his new VIEWS album. The 6 God wasn’t kidding, he reportedly sold 1 millions copies of his new album in just six days, with 250 mill streams to boot.

The aforementioned numbers are strictly off Apple Music—and just in the United States, it’s at 1.2M sold globally. According to Pandora, as of Tuesday, May 3, Drizzy clocked in over 17 millions spins on the Internet radio service, too.

VIEWS, released via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records, will be available digitally and in physical form everywhere starting May 6. As for streaming, it will hit the rest of mainstream services (TIDAL, Spotify, etc.) on May 13.

Obviously, VIEWS will debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Peep what the critics are saying about the new album right here.

Also, Drake will once again be the musical guest, and host, on Saturday Night Live on May 14.

—

Photo: Republic