CLOSE
Home

Chris Brown “Grass Ain’t Greener,” The Game ft. Sonyae “Mama,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.5.16

Leave a comment

Chris Brown makes due on his promise to debut “Grass Ain’t Greener,” the lead single from his upcoming album Heartbreak On A Full Moon.

The crooner released the song to celebrate his 27th birthday. The record features a hazy instrumental complete with proper trap drum programming.

Stream Chris Brown’s “Grass Ain’t Greener” in Wired Tracks below

 

Photo: Instagram

The Game ft. Sonyae – “Mama”

Dave East – “Uber Everywhere (Remix)”

DJ Drama ft. Chris Brown, Skeme & Lyquin – “Wishing”

Leisure ft. Goldlink – “Nobody”

Joey Purp – “Photobooth”

Ryshon Jones ft. Zeroni – “Joymance”

Sheek Louch ft. Styles P – “JBs Revenge”

Blu ft. Killa Kali, Big Twins, & Planet Asia – “Palisades”

https://soundcloud.com/quentinmiller/dodger-prod-reazyrenegade

Quentin Miller – “Dodger”

https://soundcloud.com/quentinmiller/complex-produced-by-peter-tambakis

Quentin Miller – “Complex”

blu , Dave East , GoldLink , Sheek Louch , Skeme

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close