Chris Brown “Grass Ain’t Greener,” The Game ft. Sonyae “Mama,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.5.16

Chris Brown makes due on his promise to debut “Grass Ain’t Greener,” the lead single from his upcoming album Heartbreak On A Full Moon.

The crooner released the song to celebrate his 27th birthday. The record features a hazy instrumental complete with proper trap drum programming.

Stream Chris Brown’s “Grass Ain’t Greener” in Wired Tracks below

