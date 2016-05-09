CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle ft. G. Perico “Basic Instinct,” Somewhere Else ft. Majid Jordan “Move Together,” & More | Wired Tracks 5.9.16

Nipsey Hussle is the star of today’s Wired Tracks, as he returns with “Basic Instinct,” featuring G. Perico.

Produced by Mars and Mike + Keys, the down-beat song is tailor made to be played at high decibels in your vehicle. Neighborhood Nipsey rides the bouncy drums with a choppy flow, even including an homage to fallen legends: “You know legends die young/ Rest in peace Prince and Pimp C.”

Stream Nipsey’s “Basic Instinct” and more in Wired Tracks below.

 

Photo: Instagram

Somewhere Else ft. Majid Jordan – “Move Together”

Birdman & Jacquees – “Lost At Sea”

Berner ft. Wiz Khalifa & Hollywood – “Gunplay (Remix)”

O.T. Genasis ft. Young Thug & Kevin Gates – “Cut It (Remix)”

The Underachievers – “Really Got It”

Eskeerdo – “Life Shift”

Sonny Digital – “We Don’t Know”

GrandeMarshall – “Coupes”

Asaad – “Ultimate Flow”

Rotimi – “Netflix And Chill”

Trinidad James – Trappy Mothers Day

Asaad , Berner , GrandeMarshall , Kevin Gates , Majid Jordan , ot genasis , the underachievers , Young Thug

