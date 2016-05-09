Yeezus Saves: Lamar Odom Says Kanye West’s Music Woke Him From Overdose Coma

Former NBA player Lamar Odom says that Kanye West visiting him and giving bedside performances in his hospital room helped him wake up from his 2015 overdose coma.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Odom’s estranged wife Khloe Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kim revealed that Kanye West would come to visit and check on Lamar.

Last year Odom was near death after being found unresponsive at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. Odom had a $75,000 stay at the infamous sex playground and overdosed on a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

He was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support for several days. Kardashian says that Kanye coming to visit and rap for Odom is what helped him regain consciousness.

“There was a moment when Lamar couldn’t really express himself and he couldn’t really talk, but he could hear what we were saying to him,” Kim Kardashian revealed in the episode. “Kanye really felt we can cure him through music, like we can get him to talk. He would go to the hospital and he would rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music.”

She added that Odom told her, “Kanye‘s music helped me so much. That’s when I realized I could start thinking again and things were coming back to me and I could start articulating it.”

Photo: WENN.com