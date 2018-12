Freddie Gibbs is back with the release of his new mixtape Str8 Killa No Filla.

The Gary, Indiana emcee and XXL freshman has 21 tracks of heat with features from Pill, Bun B, Jay Rock and the L.E.P. Bogus Boys.

In addition to the mixtape,

[Download Str8 Killa No Filla after the jump]

Gangsta Gibbs is prepping for the release of his Str8 Killa No Filla EP, set to hit stores August 3rd.

Click here to download.

.