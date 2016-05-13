Betrayal: Drake Shaved Off His Beard, Twitter Loses Its Sh*t [Photos]

How big of an artist is Drake, and relatedly, how obsessed are his fans with him? The 6 God shaved his beard, and the Internets is going hamburger.
Drizzy revealed that he shaved the beard he’s been rocking for some time now for his appearance on Saturday Night Live tomorrow (May 13).
Many of his female (and male, it’s 2016) fans are all about the facial hair, and their reactions have varied from shrugs to snarky comments about betrayal to Drizzy being dismissed as your average simp. Also, let’s not forget to mention the slander for even caring about another man’s beard.
It will grow back. Peep the craziest reactions below and on the following pages.
https://twitter.com/D0NTSPAMMECUH/status/731120919746224133
https://twitter.com/NathanZed/status/731139656788643840
—
Photo: Twitter