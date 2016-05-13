Betrayal: Drake Shaved Off His Beard, Twitter Loses Its Sh*t [Photos]

How big of an artist is Drake, and relatedly, how obsessed are his fans with him? The 6 God shaved his beard, and the Internets is going hamburger.

Drizzy revealed that he shaved the beard he’s been rocking for some time now for his appearance on Saturday Night Live tomorrow (May 13).

"Beard making an epic comeback in 2 weeks….only for you @nbcsnl 🙏🏼✌🏼️…." pic.twitter.com/2ksnBRd0By — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 13, 2016

Many of his female (and male, it’s 2016) fans are all about the facial hair, and their reactions have varied from shrugs to snarky comments about betrayal to Drizzy being dismissed as your average simp. Also, let’s not forget to mention the slander for even caring about another man’s beard.

It will grow back. Peep the craziest reactions below and on the following pages.

Drake cut off his beard? pic.twitter.com/yH5yYRzmnO — Mother Bae I (@tiersaj) May 13, 2016

https://twitter.com/D0NTSPAMMECUH/status/731120919746224133

Damn Views was so trash it made Drake's beard fall off… — Rod (@rodimusprime) May 13, 2016

Fellas I hope y'all seeing how fast these women turning on Drake since he cut his beard off. They don't really like you for you. — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) May 13, 2016

Drake look like he wears bootcut jeans and calls you 'Miss Lady' without a beard — DarkSkintDostoyevsky🎄 (@daniecal) May 13, 2016

https://twitter.com/NathanZed/status/731139656788643840

