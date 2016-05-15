Watch All Of Drake’s Saturday Night Live Skits [VIDEO]

Drake pretty much took over Saturday Night Live last night (May 15). After an opening monologue that found the 6 God crooning about memes, he dove right in to a plethora of hilarious skits.

The funniest had to be the send up of Meek Mill diss track “Back To Back” where proceeded to slander the SNL cast, though.

In case you missed it, watch all of Drake’s latest SNL moments below and on the following pages.

Watch the musical performances right here.

Opening Monologue

American Ninja Warrior

Black Jeopardy

Drake Beef

