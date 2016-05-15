Marcy Projects Flow: Future and DJ Khaled Hype New Jay Z Song

Jay Z has a new song on DJ Khaled’s forthcoming album, and Future is co-signing it heavy. The “Wicked” rapper took to Twitter hype the new record, so of course the DJ born Khaled Khaled followed suit.

Special Cloth Alert…new jay z record gone f$ck da Summer up — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2016

“Special Cloth Alert…new jay z record gone f$ck da Summer up,” tweeted Future Hendrix yesterday evening (May 14).

No release date on Khaled’ Major Key album just yet, but expect it sooner than later.

Let’s not forget the time Jay Z didn’t make it to Khaled’s video, though. However, Hova is managing Khaled now, so things are different.

Peep the rest of the tweets below and on the flip.

Jigga is going very very very Krazy in a major way…ask @djkhaled — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2016

Marcy Projects flow..ill — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2016

