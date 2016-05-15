CLOSE
Marcy Projects Flow: Future and DJ Khaled Hype New Jay Z Song

Jay Z has a new song on DJ Khaled’s forthcoming album, and Future is co-signing it heavy. The “Wicked” rapper took to Twitter hype the new record, so of course the DJ born Khaled Khaled followed suit. 

“Special Cloth Alert…new jay z record gone f$ck da Summer up,” tweeted Future Hendrix yesterday evening (May 14).

No release date on Khaled’ Major Key album just yet, but expect it sooner than later.

Let’s not forget the time Jay Z didn’t make it to Khaled’s video, though. However, Hova is managing Khaled now, so things are different.

Peep the rest of the tweets below and on the flip.

