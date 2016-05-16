Diddy Announces Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour w/ The LOX, Lil’ Kim, Total & More

The Bad Boy reunion concerts that go down in Brooklyn this forthcoming weekend are just the beginning. Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking his show on the road and going on tour this summer and fall with with OG Bad Boy acts including the LOX, Lil’ Kim and Total.

Today (May 16), Diddy and Live Nation announced the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour. The tour kicks on August 25 in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center and will hit cities like Detroit, Baltimore, Atlanta and Philadelphia before coming to a close on October 8 in Oakland at the Oracle Arena.

Besides the aforementioned, the roster of talent includes Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112, Carl Thomas and French Montana. That’s a lot of hits to perform.

“This isn’t just a concert– this is a moment in hip hop and R&B history,” said Diddy via a press statement. “The family and I are so excited to welcome fans into this once in a lifetime experience. This tour is 20 years in the making, and is a celebration of the hits and the Bad Boy lifestyle. The Bad Boy Family has set the standard for concert excellence, and this tour will be a testament to that!”

The Bad Boy Reunion concerts this forthcoming weekend at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn are sold out. However, Puff Daddy & the Family will perform at Rockefeller Plaza this Friday, May 20 to launch the TODAY Show’s Summer Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at www.livenation.comand www.ticketmaster.com.

Check out the tour dates below.

BAD BOY FAMILY REUNION TOUR DATES

All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.

DATE CITY VENUE ON-SALE (LOCAL) Thu Aug 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Fri May 20 Fri Aug 26 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena Fri May 20 Sat Aug 27 Chicago, IL United Center Fri May 20 Wed Aug 31 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Fri May 20 Fri Sep 02 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills Fri May 20 Sat Sep 03 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Fri May 20 Su n Sep 04 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Fri May 20 Tue Sep 06 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Fri May 20 Th u Sep 08 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Fri May 20 Sat Sep 10 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Fri May 20 Sun Sep 11 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Fri May 20 Wed Sep 14 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri May 20 Th u Sep 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri May 20 Fri Sep 16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Fri May 20 Sun Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri May 20 Tue Sep 20 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena Fri May 20 Th u Sep 22 Washington, DC Verizon Center Fri May 20 Fri Sep 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Fri May 20 Sat Sep 24 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri May 20 Sun Sep 25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Fri May 20 Sat Oct 01 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Fri May 20 Sun Oct 02 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Fri May 20 Tue Oct 04 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri May 20 Th u Oct 06 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Fri May 20 Sa t Oct 08 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Fri May 20

Photo: WENN.com