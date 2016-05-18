Lil Kim And Faith Evans End 20 Year Biggie Beef For Bad Boy Reunion Tour [VIDEO]

Time seems to heal all wounds. Faith Evans and Lil Kim appear to have buried the hatchet 20 years after it was found out Kim was sleeping with Evans’ late husband The Notorious B.I.G.

When Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the 20th Anniversary Bad Boy Reunion concerts and then the tour that will follow, many wondered if all of the former artists on the label would put aside their beefs with the label founder. But, one conflict seemed to be overshadowed in the excitement. The one between Faith Evans and Lil Kim. According to an Instagram video posted by Faith, it seems like all is well, at least for now and for the tour.

You can see Evans playing the hypewoman for Lil Kim as she raps her lyrics on the 1995 Junior Mafia hit “Get Money.” The irony in the clip is that Kim’s lyrics were always assumed to be directed at Big for his cheating ways, and on top of that Biggie’s other other mistress Charli Baltimore was featured in the music video for the song.

The history between these two goes back over two decades as Lil Kim was mentored by Evans’ husband The Notorious B.I.G. It had always been rumored that Lil Kim and Biggie were more than just musical allies and Evans found the truth with her own eyes [and hands] when she found Lil Kim in bed with her husband.

Evans detailed the night she found out in her 2008 memoir Keep The Faith.

Click over to read the excerpt about the time Faith beat up Kim after catching her in bed with Big.

