EXCLUSIVE: Fat Joe Regrets Confirming Anthony Mason & The Notorious B.I.G. Connection

Fat Joe set the rap world on fire when he confirmed who was the New York Knick the Notorious B.I.G. was referring to in “I Got A Story To Tell.” However, the Bronx rapper regrets sharing the precious intel.

Joe Crack, whose joint album with Remy Ma, Plata O Plomo, drops later this year, made the reveal on ESPN’s Highly Questionable earlier this week—letting candidates like John Starks and Allan Houston off the hook.

“I regret saying that. See, I knew about it…[but] I don’t know if it was my place to say that,” Fat Joe candidly told Hip-Hop Wired. “I ain’t taking nothing back, it is what it is. I’m just saying I don’t know if it was my place to say that.”

Joe, a devoted New York Knicks fans, knew both BIG and Anthony Mason, the latter who passed away at 48 years old in 2015. Which is how he become privy to the info.

“The whole time he played in New York we [were] partying in the clubs together. Me and Charles Oakley, everybody,” explained Joe. “I love Anthony Mason, man, He’s as real as it get. He’s a respectable guy. Rest in peace. I was f*cked up when Ant Mason died.”

He adds, “When I did the interview, it slipped. I didn’t realize nobody else knew. I thought everybody knew.”

While the intel didn’t come out in the best of circumstances since both parties are no longer with us, a part of Hip-Hop history has been duly noted.

Rest in power Anthony Mason and the Notorious B.I.G.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired