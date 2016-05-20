Drake Leads BET Awards With 9 Nominations, Beyonce And Rihanna Both Have 5

“Turn the six upside down, it’s a nine now.” Drake continues his spree of dominance as he is being nominated for nine BET Awards.

The Canadian rapper leads all artists with nine nominations, almost doubling that of Beyonce and Rihanna’s five each.

BET’s nominee website is a bit confusing to look at, but here is a breakdown of all of the awards Drizzy is up for.

He’s receiving two Video Of The Year nods for “Hotline Bling” and “Work” on which his featured alongside Rihanna. He also appears twice for Best Collaboration [“Work” with Rihanna, “Where Ya At?” with Future] and three times for the Viewer’s Choice award for the three videos we just named. He is also up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist of The Year. In somewhat of a head scratcher, he’s also being nominated for Best Group with Future for their What A Time To Be Alive album.

The rest of the nominees list reads like a who’s who of 2015-16. Cam Newton, Steph Curry and Lebron James highlight the Sportsman of the Year category. Straight Outta Compton, DOPE and Creed are in the Best Movie section. Bryson Tiller is scattered throughout the awards with nods for Best R&B Artist, Best Video and Best New Artist.

Lecrae and Kirk Franklin check in for the Inspirational Artist of the Year Award and the always controversial Female Hip-Hop Artist of the Year awards has Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma and Dej Loaf.

To have such big years themselves, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole do not appear that often. K. Dot only appears twice for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Video for “Alright.” Cole appears just once for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

The BET Awards June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Click over to view the entire list.

