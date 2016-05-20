De La Soul Reveals and the Anonymous Nobody Artwork & Tracklist, Presale Available

De La Soul‘s long delayed new album, and the Anonymous Nobody, is one step closer to release. The Long Island trio’s either studio album is now available for presale and the group revealed the project’s artwork and tracklist.

The album is 17 tracks deep with a who’s who of guests including Jill Scott, Usher, 2 Chainz and Little Dragon. But, we were sold when we peeped fellow Strong Island representative Roc Marciano on a song called “Property Of Spitkicker.”

The album is being tabbed as a “continuous narrative of the group’s philosophy of music creation” and is free of any samples. However, De La spent years creating live music that they then flipped by essentially sampling themselves.

Production is credited to De La Soul and Dave West. Interestingly, the legendary Bob Power, as well as Morgan Garcia and De La Soul, mixed the album.

and the Anonymous Nobody will drop on August 26 via De La’s own A.O.I. Records and Kobalt Label Services, and you can reserve your copy right here.

Check out the artwork, designed by Pablo Stanley, and the full tracklist below.

Official Track List

Genesis (intro) feat. Jill Scott 1:38 Royalty Capes 3:50 Pain feat. Snoop Dogg 4:44 Property Of Spitkicker (feat. Roc Marciano) 5:27 Memory Of… (Us) (feat. Estelle & Pete Rock) 5:09 CBGBS 1:22 Lord Intended (feat. Justin Hawkins) 7:17 Snoopies (feat. David Byrne) 4:14 Greyhounds (feat. Usher) 5:23 Sexy Bitch 1:53 Trainwreck 3:21 Drawn (feat. Little Dragon) 5:36 Whoodeeni (feat. 2Chainz) 4:29 Nosed Up 4:01 You Go Dave (A Goldblatt Presentation) 1:22 Here In After (feat. Damon Albarn) 5:35 Exodus (Outro) 3:17

—

Photo: press handout