Drake Skipped Billboard Music Awards To Play Golf

Drake was up for 11 Billboard Music Awards and was in Las Vegas last night where the show went down. However, Drizzy didn’t attend because he was playing golf with his homie Jas Prince.

Reports TMZ:

Actually, it was golf with a tech spin — at the brand new Topgolf in Vegas. We got this video of Drake and his pal, Jas Prince, teeing off Sunday night … just a few blocks away from T-Mobile Arena … where the award show was going down. It’s bizarre … Drizzy was up for 11 BMAs … and won for Top Rap Artist — but for some reason he obviously wasn’t feeling it.

Drake gonna do what Drake do.

Besides winning the Top Rap Artist trophy, Drizzy ended up losing the Top Rap Album title to his rival Meek Mill, which perplexed most of Twitter, besides steadfast fans of the Philly rapper.

Peep the golf game in the clip below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »