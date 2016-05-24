Bill Cosby Admitted To Sexual Contact With 2 Teen Girls, Allegedly

Bill Cosby continues to see his legacy crumble with every shared legal document. During a deposition, the disgraced comedian allegedly admitted to sexual contact with two teen girls, and that he had them paid hush money.

Reports TMZ:

The revelations came from Cosby’s settled civll case with Andrea Constand. Cosby said, during filming of one of his sitcoms, an agency would send him “five or six” models every week, right to the studio where he was shooting.

He said under oath, his M.O. was to give young actresses a “very, very good meal.”

Cosby was asked about Constand, and whether he had sexual relations with her when she was 17. Her lawyer asked, “Do you recall serving her amaretto?” He responded, “No.”

The lawyer went on … “That you told her to sit next to you on the couch and that you put your arm around her and began massaging her shoulder and arms suggestively. Did that occur?” His response: “I need clarification on time.”

The attorney persisted … “She’s 17 and I believe throughout the time she knows you she becomes 18 or 19. On a later occasion you had her masturbate you with lotion. Did that ever happen? Answer: “Yes.”

He also admitted having sexual relations with Therese Serignese, who was 19 in 1976. He says he gave her money through her agent at the William Morris Agency so she wouldn’t spill the beans to his wife.