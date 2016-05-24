Drake Is Trolling LeBron James [Photos]

Drake has proven himself to be an elite level troll. With his Toronto Raptors coming back from an 0-2 deficit to tie the NBA conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 6 God is trolling his boy LeBron James something awful.

A Crying/Struggle Face LeBron image won’t go as far as MJ’s but Drizzy posted one anyway after Toronto’s game 3 win. Then he kept the shots flying after his squad won game 4 last night.

Peep game below. King James usually falls back from social media during the playoffs, but expect fire and brimstone if the Cavaliers knock out the Raptors.

Peep the sophisticated slander below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

