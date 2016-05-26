Gucci Mane Is Out Of Jail [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane is free.* According to a Snapchat story posted by his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir, Gucci is back on the streets.

TMZ Reports:

Gucci Mane is finally free … getting sprung from behind bars 4 months early.

The rapper’s lawyer, Drew Findling, tells TMZ Gucci was released Thursday morning from an Atlanta prison. We’re told he already has a home just outside the city. Findling says the rapper will be on house arrest for a few months and will then be on probation.

Findling filed a motion months ago stating Gucci hadn’t received credit for previous time served, and it looks like the judge agreed since he’s out early.

Sources close to Gucci Mane tell TMZ he’s also ready to get back in the rap game.