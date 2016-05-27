KimYe’s Former Bodyguard: F*ck You Pay Me*

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s former bodyguard is still yapping despite the couple threatening him with a $10M lawsuit. According to Steve Stanulis, he is down to exercise chill so long as they pay him the money he says he’s owed.

Reports TMZ:

As TMZ first reported, Kim and Kanye West are threatening to sue Steve Stanulis into the stone ages for breaking his confidentiality agreement. You’ll recall he did a bunch of interviews claiming he was fired for chatting up Kim on the job … which they deny.

Stanulis seemed to laugh off the threat Thursday in Staten Island, saying he’s still owed money from his last gig with the Wests — and insinuating he never signed any agreement.

Check out the video … which, by the way, might end up costing him another $10 million! Not smart.

As for his claim about back pay — we’re told the security company that hired Stanulis is still waiting for him to turn in an invoice and expense report. So, he’s only got himself to blame.