Jim Jones Set To Release New Album

Jim Jones is set to return to the music scene with a new album.

As previously reported Jones officially reunited with his old Diplomat family of Cam’ron, Julez Santana for a track titled ” Salute”released in May.

Now Jones is continuing his solo career and will release his fifth album titled Capo.

Capo will feature a bevy of songs from the Harlem emcee including “Salute” and hit stores September 28.

Jones previously released his ‘The Ghost of Rich Porter, mixtape in March 2010 and was teaching a high school class on the music business.

