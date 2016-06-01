Big Sean and Kanye West Preview A New Collabo

With all the Hip-Hop hoopla surrounding Jay-Z and his guest verses on Fat Joe’s “All The Way Up Remix” and Pusha T’s “Drug Dealers Anynomous,” his former protégé and current musical genuis, Kanye West, decided to remind the world that he and his mans and ‘em, Big Sean got some heat coming this summer as well.

A post was uploaded to SnapChat and quickly migrated to the ‘Gram last night (May 31) that showed a very animated and excited Kanye West wigging out in the studio along with Big Sean to a yet to be heard collabo cut.

Peep the clips and hear what all the excitement was about.

Photo: WENN.com