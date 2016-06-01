Young Thug Drops “Gangster Sh*t” & “Friend Of Scotty” ft. Ty Dolla $ign | Wired Tracks 6.1.16

A pair of Young Thug records have surfaced on the Internets: a jamming new record in “Gangster Sh*t,” and the full version of a previously leaked song called “Friend of Scotty,” now featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Both songs can be streamed guilt-free in Wired Tracks below, along with new projects from Harlem’s own Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz.
Photo: Instagram
https://soundcloud.com/dundealonthetrack/dundeal-presents-friend-of-scotty-ft-ty-dollar
Young Thug ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Friend of Scotty”
Smoke DZA – Don’t Pass Trump The Blunt Mixtape
Denmark Vessey & Gensu Dean – “The Meek”
Bodega Bamz – All Eyez Off Me
Bishop Nehru – “Love What You Do”
Chevy Woods – “All The Way Up (Freestyle)”
BADBADNOTGOOD ft. Colin Stetson – “Confession Pt. II”
https://soundcloud.com/alexwileymusic/ineedthat-prod-by-hippie-sabotage
Alex Wiley – “iNEEDTHAT”
https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/snowing-in-jerusalem-produced-by-sebb-bash
Maffew Ragazino – “Snowing In Jerusalem”
Chris Crack – “Oblivious 2”
Melo ft. Kweku Collins – “Evicted”
Sizzle Digital (Young Sizzle & Sonny Digital) – “Fade Away”
Russ – “DiMaggio”
