Young Thug Drops “Gangster Sh*t” & “Friend Of Scotty” ft. Ty Dolla $ign | Wired Tracks 6.1.16

A pair of Young Thug records have surfaced on the Internets: a jamming new record in “Gangster Sh*t,” and the full version of a previously leaked song called “Friend of Scotty,” now featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Both songs can be streamed guilt-free in Wired Tracks below, along with new projects from Harlem’s own Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz.

Photo: Instagram

https://soundcloud.com/dundealonthetrack/dundeal-presents-friend-of-scotty-ft-ty-dollar

Young Thug ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Friend of Scotty”

Smoke DZA – Don’t Pass Trump The Blunt Mixtape

Denmark Vessey & Gensu Dean – “The Meek”

Bodega Bamz – All Eyez Off Me

Bishop Nehru – “Love What You Do”

Chevy Woods – “All The Way Up (Freestyle)”

BADBADNOTGOOD ft. Colin Stetson – “Confession Pt. II”

https://soundcloud.com/alexwileymusic/ineedthat-prod-by-hippie-sabotage

Alex Wiley – “iNEEDTHAT”

https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/snowing-in-jerusalem-produced-by-sebb-bash

Maffew Ragazino – “Snowing In Jerusalem”

Chris Crack – “Oblivious 2”

Melo ft. Kweku Collins – “Evicted”

Sizzle Digital (Young Sizzle & Sonny Digital) – “Fade Away”

Russ – “DiMaggio”