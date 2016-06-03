Drake Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex Hailey Baldwin [Photos]

Depending on who you ask, Drake is casually dating 19-year-old model Hailey Baldwin. Extra drama points because she is romantically linked to Justin Bieber.

Reports Page Six:

Drake and Hailey Baldwin looked close at LA hot spot the Nice Guy. “They were all over each other and didn’t care who saw,” said a witness. “It didn’t look like it was the first time.” The pair had dinner at Ysabel earlier. Baldwin, who’s been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, also attended rapper Drake’s Memorial Day pool party along with Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Also, word is the Beebs was playa hating on the 6 God. Also, she’s Stephen Baldwin’s daughter.

All we’re going to say about this is that ol’ girl certainly isn’t Drake’s usual type. Just saying.

See more pics of Hailey on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »