Drake Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex Hailey Baldwin [Photos]

Depending on who you ask, Drake is casually dating 19-year-old model Hailey Baldwin. Extra drama points because she is romantically linked to Justin Bieber. 

Reports Page Six:

Drake and Hailey Baldwin looked close at LA hot spot the Nice Guy.

“They were all over each other and didn’t care who saw,” said a witness. “It didn’t look like it was the first time.”

The pair had dinner at Ysabel earlier. Baldwin, who’s been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, also attended rapper Drake’s Memorial Day pool party along with Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Also, word is the Beebs was playa hating on the 6 God. Also, she’s Stephen Baldwin’s daughter.

All we’re going to say about this is that ol’ girl certainly isn’t Drake’s usual type. Just saying.

See more pics of Hailey on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

summer 15..

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Photo: Instagram

Close