Drake’s Views Album Tracks Surpass 1 Billion Streams

Tracks from Drake‘s Views album have surpassed one billion streams.

Billboard reports:

On the most recent Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 11) Drake’s Views held firm at No. 1 for a fourth straight week (the longest run at No. 1 for a man since 2012), earning another 189,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 26, according to Nielsen Music…As previously noted, Views is a streaming powerhouse, and currently owns the four largest streaming weeks for an album. In total, the album’s tracks have now generated more than 1 billion on-demand audio streams in the U.S. — 1.07 billion to be more exact. (The latest tracking week pushed the album over the 1 billion mark, as it added more than 160 million streams to its total tally.)

This milestone does not mean that one billion people actually went out a bought Views. It means that cumulatively, tracks from the album have been streamed more than one billion times. So, it’s likely that people are listening to tracks like “Controlla,” “Hype” and “One Dance” a bunch of times and “Fire & Desire” and “Redemption” not so much. Either way, each listen counts. Much of the one billion also comes off the strength of “Hotline Bling” being streamed since it came out last year as well.

This is not the first time a Drake album surpassed the one billi mark. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is currently at 1.06 billion streams.

Photo: Instagram