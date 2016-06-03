CLOSE
Kanye West Drops “Champions” ft. Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Quavo, Yo Gotti and Desiigner

Kanye West went and got everybody and their mama to hop on “Champions,” first single from Cruel Winter.

Only Kanye can pull something like this off. Luckily for us, just about everybody did their thing on this track, no one dropped the baton. He’s also a smart man for letting Gucci rock out on this one.

The song was released on Big Boy’s show on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles. Kanye also disclosed to Big Boy that there will be a 12-15 minute version of Desiigner’s “Panda” featuring every artist on G.O.O.D. Music.

Photo: Instagram

Big Sean , Kanye West , Migos

