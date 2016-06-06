Kanye West’s Surprise Show Cancelled After Causing Chaos In NYC Streets

“No one man should have all that power.” Kanye West tried to pull off a secret show in New York City at Webster Hall to make up for his cancelled Governor’s Ball show. But fan rioting stopped it.

Kanye West caused a frenzy in New York City late Sunday night going into Monday morning [June 6]. Hoping to satisfy fans disappointed that his Governor’s Ball performance was cancelled due to bad weather, Kanye tried to do a secret surprise show at Webster Hall. He put the word out with a cryptic tweet after he made a surprise appearance at Hot 97 FM’s Summer Jam concert to join his GOOD Music family members Pusha T, Big Sean, Travis $cott, Desiigner and 2 Chainz.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/739683751127568384

2 Chainz confirmed that the show would be at Webster Hall with a since deleted tweet. Then all hell broke loose.

Kanye's 2am concert got my street like: pic.twitter.com/S4Z307Yrba — Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) June 6, 2016

Fans outside of Webster Hall singing "Power" pic.twitter.com/bCzbzYgZmL — The FADER (@thefader) June 6, 2016

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »