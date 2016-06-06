50 Cent Pulls Up In A Gold Bentley

Lately, 50 Cent has been having to come extensively out of pocket thanks to bankruptcy issues and forking over millions to Rick Ross’ baby mama. Nevertheless, the Queens rapper pulled up to event this week in an all-gold Bentley.

It was an Effen Vodka event, in Brownsville, Brooklyn no less.

Looks like Fif had no issues coming back to the hood.

Peep footage below. We’re sure someone already sent it to the bankruptcy judge, though.

