WATCH: Kanye West & G.O.O.D. Music’s Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance [VIDEO]

With Kanye West making headlines for the chaos he caused outside of Webster Hall this past weekend which caused the Mayor himself to take notice and want to have a word with the Chicago artist, his performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert naturally got overlooked.

With the help from his G.O.O.D Music fam including Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, and Desiigner, Yeezus and his Hip-Hop apostles turned up the temperature and wrecked havoc on this years Summer Jam stage leaving all those in attendance wanting more. Unfortunately Yeezy tried to give it to them later on at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Check out the clip of G.O.O.D. Music’s Summer Jam performance of “Father Stretch My Hands” and “Panda” and sound off in the comments on whether you feel Yeezy’s fandemonium is starting to get out of control.

https://streamable.com/uh62?t=2.2

Photo: screen cap