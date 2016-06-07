Deep Voice D. Smith: 8 Crazy Moments From Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta featured both fireworks and sadness.

On the one hand, trans cast member D. Smith was taking on everyone, from Tammy to Deb Antney—and is ruining most of the goodwill she had on the show. As for the sads, seeing Scrap DeLeon tell his little son was going away for a while was a tear jerker.

We also had the shenanigans of one Stevie J to keep things light.

Check out eight crazy moments from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta below. Let’s start with this Deb Antney slander, though. Does D. Smith and her baritone voice skills know what she’s getting into? Miss Deb is in the no slander zone, someone better tell her.

https://twitter.com/demigodxo/status/739987138649825280

Yooo they said D Smith went from Madea to Tyler Perry real quick 😂😂💀 #LHHATL — De'Andre Bell (@DeAndreBell) June 7, 2016

D.Smith Deep voice had me like..#LHHATL pic.twitter.com/mrULV0IBqL — VJ Da Instant Replay (@DaInstantReplay) June 7, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »