Wiz Khalifa Pays $15K A Month In Child Support, Gets To Keep His Cars

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose celebrated their divorce settlement by hitting the strip club. Along with partying while looking at ass, the Pittsburgh is also paying out the ass.

Rose will get a cool $1M, per their prenup, and the child support payments are quite chunky, too.

Reports TMZ:

Amber and Wiz filed their settlement agreement with the court, and the headline … she gets a cool million under the prenup. Wiz has already paid $356k, so he still owes her $644k. But Amber gets more … $14,800 a month in child support for their 3-year-old son, Sebastian, with whom they share legal and physical custody. As for Wiz … he gets the Pennsylvania home and 10 cars, including a ’69 Chevelle, a ’68 Camaro, a ’62 and a ’64 Impala and a Porsche, of course, of course. Biggest thing … they’re both good with the way the divorce ended, which is ultimately good for the kid.

That’s $177,600 a year, for a kid. No wonder Wiz is trying to get out of that 360 deal with his old label—he isn’t trying to divvy up money he’s earned.

We trust all that loot will indeed go to Sebastian, though.

Nevertheless, cheaper to keep her. No sexism.

Photo: TMZ